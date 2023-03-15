WINTERVILLE, NC. (WNCT) — The Pitt County K9 Academy granted Morgan May a full refund and bath for her dog, Mozart, after she said he was returned to her with defecation on his body after a three-day stay at the facility.

The incident gained traction on social media Monday night after May posted the incident on Facebook.

“When I picked him up, he was covered in pee and poop, he was really sticky, had a gross feel to him, and I could tell how uncomfortable he was,” said May.

May contacted the manager of the Pitt County K9 Academy for an explanation.

“He said he had talked to his staff, and they informed him that Mozart had an accident in his run and smeared himself in poop and they had tried to clean it off,” May said. “If I would’ve thought that there was even a one-in-a-million chance that this would happen, I would’ve never brought him there in the first place.”

(Abigail Velez, WNCT photo)

Despite the K9 manager admitting to May it was feces on Mozart, Pitt County K9 owner Macon Moore told WNCT that is false.

“The picture that’s running around on Facebook, that’s more dirt … that particular person did not request an exit bath, but if you don’t request an exit bath, then the dog goes home a little dirty.”

Moore said there is misinformation circulating on social media about his establishment and notes, “if a dog owner has an issue, just simply reach out to us and we’ll make it right.”

Moore also said the academy is dedicated to making any and all reparations with dissatisfied customers but notes that the business serves roughly 300 to 400 dogs a week, so getting an occasional upset client “isn’t bad.”