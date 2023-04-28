WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The 6th Annual Pitt Community College Car Show will take place May 6 at the Craig M. Goess Construction and Industrial Technology Building on PCC’s main campus.

Registration for the show, which raises money in support of Pitt’s Automotive Systems Technology program, will take place between 9 a.m. to noon the day of the event. The cost is $20 per judged entry.

“We’re hoping for a large turnout, like we had for last year’s show, when more than 200 cars were entered into the competition,” PCC Automotive Systems Instructor Richie Alligood said. “It’s a great event to benefit a great cause, and it’s an excellent way to introduce our students to the hobby side of the automotive industry.”

Special guest Catherine Bach, best known for her role as Daisy Duke on the TV series “Dukes of Hazzard,” will be on hand to sign autographs and pose for pictures with fans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. in two divisions: Top 35 Modern (1990-Present) and Top 35 Classic (Pre-1990). The show will also feature several special award presentations, concessions for sale, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.