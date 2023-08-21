WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Doug Allan Jackson, who previously served as mayor of Winterville and was a longtime Greenville Police Department officer before that, passed away on Saturday at age 87.

Jackson’s funeral is Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Reedy Branch Free Will Baptist Church in Winterville, according to his obituary. His burial will be in the church cemetery.

Jackson joined the Greenville Police Department in 1962 as a reserve police officer. He became a full-time officer in 1973 and served there until he retired in 1995 as a sergeant. He played a large role in the creation of the current Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers and served as coordinator until his retirement.

In 1997, he ran for and was elected mayor of Winterville. He served in that capacity for 24 years. In 2022, he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, which the North Carolina governor awards “for persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”