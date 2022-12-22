WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greater Judah Corporation, Inc. has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

The GJC will use the funds to purchase food from Central and Eastern North Carolina. The food will be going to it’s Mary’s Pantry.

“No one should be hungry. I would like to personally thank the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation on behalf of the Greater Judah Corporation, Inc. and Mary’s Pantry for partnering with us by giving this grant to our organization to help toward ending hunger in our community,” said Sylvia Gardner, chairman and director of the Greater Judah Corporation, Inc.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation’s goal is to feed those in need with nutritional foods and fight hunger by using meal boxes biweekly using Maty’s Pantry. Founded in 2001,

Established in 2001, the foundation has awarded nearly $17 million in grants over the years.

