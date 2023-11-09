WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Earlier this week, the newly inducted Dean of NC State’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences visited Winterville.

Dean Garey Fox has been touring the state to meet college alumni and current agricultural extension agents. Pitt County Director of Agricultural Extension, Matt Stevens, was at the event as well. He said he was glad to welcome Fox and see what he had to say.

“Happy to welcome here and have the chance to interact with him and hear some of his ideas for the direction of the College of Agriculture and Life Science… Everything that the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences does is relevant to our clients,” said Stevens.

During the first 90 days in his new role, Fox has already worked on several things, including new positions pertaining to artificial intelligence.

“One of the things we’ve done already is to launch a faculty cluster hire program … So we’re gonna hire three faculty members around the area of applied artificial intelligence in agriculture,” said Fox.