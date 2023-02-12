WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – For 24 hours, Greg Parker planned to walk on a treadmill at Champions Fitness in Winterville in a fundraiser benefiting ECU Health’s Cancer Care through the Vidant Health Foundation.

The funds will go toward supporting cancer patients in poverty in Eastern North Carolina.

Parker said the idea for the long walk came to him last year when eight people close to him were diagnosed with cancer.

“I wanted to do something to honor them, but I wanted to do something to help as many people as possible while honoring them,” Parker said.

But he was not alone. He is joined by a gallery of local celebrities including pastors, coaches, media and other well-known people in the community.

“We talked about life, how we can make things better, what is my vision, why we’re doing this for, how they’re making a difference in numbers. He said he was glad I was part of it, and I was glad to be a part of it as well,” Dr. Rodney Coles, CEO and president of Churches Outreach Network.

The funds will support cancer patients by helping them get essential resources like transportation, food, electricity and lodging.

“If you have not been personally impacted by cancer, you don’t really realize the financial and emotional toll it takes on you,” said cancer survivor and Catalyst Health Coaching owner Renee Ward. “There are a lot of incidental costs that are associated with cancer that people don’t think about and this program really supports that.”

Those with the Vidant Health Foundation said more than $30,000 was raised last year.

The people participating said they got their steps in too!

“I got my steps in and I feel like the Six Million Dollar Man Steve Austin,​” said Coles.

Those interested in donating can find the link by clicking here.