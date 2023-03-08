Huggins, a Wilson native and Beddingfield graduate, is averaging 20.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.4 blocks and 3.3 assists per game this season.

The Bulldogs (19-14) advanced to the D2 Region 10 championship game, where they fell to Davidson-Davie Community College, 85-71, last Sunday. They will travel to Lake City, Florida, on Saturday to take on Florida Gateway College in the Division II NJCAA South Atlantic District B Championship Game, with an opportunity to go to nationals on the line.