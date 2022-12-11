WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — The Town of Winterville held its annual Christmas parade, market, and tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, all to bring in the jolliest season.

There were around 50 floats in the parade.

“It’s always fun, at least for me, and I believe my students to see like coworkers and people that they know, this was a really big turnout,” said Shelley Armour with the D.H. Conley High School FFA float.

“I think that after a couple years of 2019, there was rain and COVID, and then last year was really hot. Everybody came out and it was a great time.”

Those with the Town of Winterville said the turnout was amazing for the parade, market and tree-lighting ceremony.

“This is always one of the most popular events in Winterville, especially this time of year. The weather is beautiful, it’s a little bit cold, but it’s perfect to bring people out and kind of have the Christmas spirit,” said Town of Winterville Economic Development Planner Stephen Penn.

Vendors at the market said they were excited for the market because it gave people a chance to shop local.

“It brings people to your town, to your local town, and it helps the town to grow more, especially in today’s age with the economic issues that we’re having, affordability. I think it’s really important that people shop around and have different places to go and shop,” Angie Cunningham, owner of Grace and Grit Thrift Store and vendor at the market.

Folks at the event said they had a good time.

“We knew so many people that came out here and we were playing football a little while ago and it was just a great time,” eventgoer Evan Lewis said.