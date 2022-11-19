WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People gathered in Winterville on Saturday to take part in the town’s celebration of 125 years.

The town had street vendors, a bouncy house, live music and much more at a spot on Railroad Street. Mayor Ricky Hines said the celebration was important to the town’s rich history.

“We wanna make sure we keep up with our history,” Hines said. “Also, today we’re also having some tours town of how Winterville was incorporated and see some of the landmarks.”

The town was incorporated in March of 1897 when a post office was opened there.

Back in July, the town celebrated its 125th anniversary. That celebration was held by the Winterville Historical and Arts Society and the Winterville Chamber of Commerce.