WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in an attempted robbery case.

The attempted robbery happened Tuesday at 3:38 p.m. at Winterville Express 1, located at 593 Cooper Street in Winterville. Officials said an employee was assaulted.

Officials said an unknown Black man wearing a mask, black shirt and blue shorts was accompanied by an unknown white male wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and a black Bass Pro Shop hat. The white man appears to have a short goatee.

(Winterville Police Department photo)

(Winterville Police Department photo)

(Winterville Police Department photo)

(Winterville Police Department photo)

The suspects were last seen fleeing the area in a dark green older-model Toyota Tundra with heavy damage on the driver’s side. Before fleeing, the employees were threatened that they would return with a gun.

Officers with the Winterville Police Department have been able to obtain video footage of the dark green older-model Toyota Tundra being driven by the unknown white man entering the parking lot of Speedway before proceeding out of Winterville.

There is a reward for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.