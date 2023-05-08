WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Police in Winterville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run incident.

On May 7, a blue passenger car pulled into the intersection of Fire Tower Road and Wolf Drive, hitting a motorcycle that was driving east on Fire Tower Road. The blue vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued driving east onto Fire Tower Road.

Footage shows a blue car traveling on Beacon Drive before turning onto Fire Tower Road. Police ask anyone who has information to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.