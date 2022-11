WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a celebration!

On Saturday, the town of Winterville will be celebrating its 125 years of being in operation. The event will have street vendors, a bouncy house, live music and much more.

The event starts at 10 am and ends at 2 pm. and will take place at 2571 Railroad Street in Winterville.

For more information, click here.