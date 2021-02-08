Winterville’s Town Council explores possible new internet providers

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An internet service provider coming to Greenville could also be offering its services to Winterville.

Members of Winterville’s Town Council heard from MetroNet officials at their meeting Monday. The internet provider gave a presentation to share what it could offer to the town. It was just an informational meeting, but councilmembers are exploring options to compete with Suddenlink.

“We just want to make sure our citizens get the best of the best,” said Ricky Hines, Winterville’s mayor pro-tem.

City leaders across Eastern North Carolina want more reliable internet in their communities, including Hines.

“We heard from a lot of our citizens in the town that are not happy with the other services they’re receiving,” he said.

That’s why Winterville’s Town Council is taking steps to explore other internet providers, like MetroNet.

“In rural areas, you still have kids that rely on that,” said Hines. “We saw how important it was in 2020.”

Hines says he’s experienced problems with Suddenlink firsthand.

“My son was on the computer,” he said. “I’m on the computer all day and you’ve got all these different devices going at one time.”

The Town Council reached out to MetroNet after seeing the deal that company made with Greenville.

“We then had some of our citizens reaching out to us, asking us would we inquire to see what they’re offering,” said Hines. “If Greenville is going to have it and be getting it, we need to be looking into it, so once they start laying down their fiber, they can go get on and do the same in Winterville.”

Director of Governmental Affairs Kathy Scheller said MetroNet would bring good customer service and faster internet to the area as well as create jobs.

“We have a local presence,” said Scheller. “We will get involved in Winterville, although I think our storefront will be in Greenville. With the close proximity, we want to support Winterville.”

Council members didn’t make any decisions tonight on any new internet service for Winterville. They say they’ll take the information learned and use it to make the best decision for their town.