WNCT, Inner Banks Media start new collaboration

GREENVILLE, NC – WNCT TV and the radio stations of Inner Banks Media announce a new collaboration with cross-branding on each of the companies’ respective media platforms.

Effective Monday, August 9, 2021, the radio stations will start to feature WNCT-TV’s Storm Team9 meteorologists daily on all Inner Banks stations including 103.7 WTIB-FM, 96.3 WRHT-FM, 107.9 WNCT-FM, WRHD 94.3 The Game, and 94.1 WNBU. The Inner Banks stations blanket Eastern North Carolina. Additionally, WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side will provide news content for Talk of the Town, the morning radio show which airs daily 7-9 am on 103.7 WTIB and 96.3 WRHT.

“We are excited about our new partnership with WNCT TV”, said Inner Banks Media President Henry Hinton who also hosts Talk of the Town. “Cross promoting with WNCT TV will allow us to give our popular radio station brands even larger exposure.”

Speaking about the relationship, WNCT-TV Vice President and General Manager Amy Doane said, “We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Inner Banks Media in a way that helps our viewers and their listeners stay informed with the latest news and Storm Team 9 weather daily.”

WNCT TV is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., a national media company that owns or operates 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount).

Inner Banks Media radio stations are owned and operated by Hinton and his son Hank Hinton.