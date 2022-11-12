CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast, during Saturday’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards luncheon.
The luncheon and awards ceremony were held at the Speedway Club at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. They recognize the best television stations from North and South Carolina in a variety of categories.
WNCT won 10 first-place awards and four second-place awards. In addition to being recognized as having the best newscast, Ken Watlington won TV News Anchor of the Year (TV II) and earned first place for his digital podcast “People & Places” series.
“Touchdown Friday” won for Sports Special while Ryan Carter was named TV News Producer of the Year (TV II).
Below are the list of awards WNCT won.
FIRST PLACE
Best Newscast: WNCT 9 – NEWS AT 6
Consumer/Economic: Avoiding Used Car Scams – Emily Cervarich
Education: Career and technical education – Erin Jenkins, Kenneth Roundtree
Light Feature: Brandon Ingram Painting – Courtney Courtright, Kenneth Roundtree
Original Web Reporting: Reading to Shelter Dogs – Emily Cervarich
Podcast (Short)
WNCT – People and Place Extra – Ken Watlington
CLICK HERE for Ken’s People & Places
Sports Reporting: Tez Strong – Garrett Short, Kenneth Roundtree
Sports Special: Touchdown Friday
CLICK HERE for our Touchdown Friday page
TV News Anchor of the Year (TV II): Ken Watlington
TV News Producer of the Year (TV II): Ryan Carter
SECOND PLACE
Light Feature: North Carolina Baseball Museum – Ken Watlington, Kenneth Roundtree
Podcast (Long)
WNCT – 9OYS Sports Talk – Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington, Jason O. Boyd
CLICK HERE for the 9OYS Sports Talk podcast
Sports Reporting: Kinston’s Basketball History – Erin Jenkins, Kenneth Roundtree
Original Digital Video
WNCT – Caitlyn’s Courage – Emily Cervarich