CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT-TV and WNCT Digital took home 14 awards, including the award for Best Newscast, during Saturday’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Awards luncheon.

The luncheon and awards ceremony were held at the Speedway Club at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. They recognize the best television stations from North and South Carolina in a variety of categories.

WNCT won 10 first-place awards and four second-place awards. In addition to being recognized as having the best newscast, Ken Watlington won TV News Anchor of the Year (TV II) and earned first place for his digital podcast “People & Places” series.

“Touchdown Friday” won for Sports Special while Ryan Carter was named TV News Producer of the Year (TV II).

Below are the list of awards WNCT won.

FIRST PLACE

Best Newscast: WNCT 9 – NEWS AT 6

Consumer/Economic: Avoiding Used Car Scams – Emily Cervarich

Education: Career and technical education – Erin Jenkins, Kenneth Roundtree

Light Feature: Brandon Ingram Painting – Courtney Courtright, Kenneth Roundtree

Original Web Reporting: Reading to Shelter Dogs – Emily Cervarich

Podcast (Short)

WNCT – People and Place Extra – Ken Watlington

People and Places Extra (Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

CLICK HERE for Ken’s People & Places

Sports Reporting: Tez Strong – Garrett Short, Kenneth Roundtree

Sports Special: Touchdown Friday

CLICK HERE for our Touchdown Friday page

TV News Anchor of the Year (TV II): Ken Watlington

TV News Producer of the Year (TV II): Ryan Carter

SECOND PLACE

Light Feature: North Carolina Baseball Museum – Ken Watlington, Kenneth Roundtree

(Ashley Turner, WNCT illustration)

Podcast (Long)

WNCT – 9OYS Sports Talk – Brian Bailey, Ken Watlington, Jason O. Boyd

CLICK HERE for the 9OYS Sports Talk podcast

Sports Reporting: Kinston’s Basketball History – Erin Jenkins, Kenneth Roundtree

Original Digital Video

WNCT – Caitlyn’s Courage – Emily Cervarich