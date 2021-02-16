WNCT NOW Afternoon: At least 3 dead, 10 injured after tornado in Brunswick County

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – Join Victoria Holmes for the latest and top stories nationwide and here in the east.
At least 3 dead, 10 injured after tornado hits Brunswick County overnight, officials say | WNCT
Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 2 wanted from two separate cases | WNCT
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of man shot while driving in eastern Pitt County | WNCT
NC Moves 2050: New, interactive webpage lets residents explore 30-year transportation plan in NC | WNCT
CDC gives guidance on using pain relievers like Motrin, Tylenol with COVID-19 vaccine | WNCT