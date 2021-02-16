WNCT NOW Afternoon: At least 3 dead, 10 injured after tornado in Brunswick County

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCT) -- A burglary attempt on Monday night resulted in the suspect shot after he attacked one of the two victims with a construction hammer.

Warrants were obtained for Jose Luiz Arizpe, 34, of Elm City for first degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Arizpe was shot during the burglary and was rushed to Wake Med in Raleigh where he was recovering after surgery. He was expected to be charged once released from the hospital.