PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) - Poll watching is getting attention in the 2020 Presidential Election. President Donald Trump has expressed concern on potential voting fraud, encouraging voters to be at the polls to watch people casting their vote.

However, in North Carolina that act is illegal. In North Carolina, four trained poll observers are allowed inside polling headquarters at once. One democrat and two republicans. The observers will watch as people vote, taking notes, and making sure nothing goes wrong during voting.