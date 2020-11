RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Retired Marine Master Sergeant Alvin Mack II of Jacksonville plans to use a $10 million lottery prize to keep his son’s memory alive by giving back to his community and helping a foundation that supported his family in their time of need.

Back in May of this year, Alvin Mack II retired from the military. That same month, he also lost his 19-year-old son, Alvin Mack III, who served in the Air Force Honor Guard at Arlington Cemetery.