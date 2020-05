GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a man, who is a naturalized citizen of the U.S., born in Jamaica, with naturalization fraud, passport fraud, and use and possession of fraudulent documents.

According to the superseding indictment, Anthony Morris McFarlane, 53, of Pitt County, allegedly failed to disclose during his naturalization proceeding that he had committed the crime of attempted first-degree sexual abuse of a child less than 11 years old.