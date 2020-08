RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A former Warren County, East Carolina, and NFL football player was sentenced to 14 years in jail Wednesday for conspiring to distribute more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Richard Alston was part of a multi-year, cross-country conspiracy to traffic in and distribute high-grade marijuana in Raleigh.