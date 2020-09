(WNCT) During a celebration of life ceremony held Wednesday in Elizabeth City, fallen State Highway Patrol College Intern Michael Steven Higgins, was recognized for his passion, character, and for his desire to become a part of the law enforcement family.

“Michael’s life showcased the character and drive it takes to answer a calling into the life of a public servant,” said McNeill. “His drive to join the law enforcement profession began long ago. It began with a heart for others, which is essential to serve. Michael did not idly await opportunity, he created opportunity. This was showcased through his chosen internship and that is something each of us could retain from his life.”