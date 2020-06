ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) Retired Brigadier General Arnold N. Gordon-Bray will head a new team to spotlight the scores of unsolved murders and missing person cases in the Twin Counties and beyond.

Still in the early stages of organization, the nonprofit board will serve as a round table team of individuals from different backgrounds in close communication with law enforcement officials to assist in engaging the public to help solve cold cases in an effort to bring closure to victims' families and respective communities as a whole.