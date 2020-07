NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) There are 117 days left until election day. Many political scientists are studying voter groups to see how they could affect this year's election results. Researchers at Tufts University looked at young voters across America. They found voters in our state between the ages 18 to 29 have the potential to influence the outcome of two federal 2020 elections.

Their survey results are part of what they call the "Youth Electoral Significance Index". It ranks North Carolina youth voters 3rd in the U.S. for potential influence on the 2020 presidential election and 2nd for the U.S senate races. Their findings are based on indicators like the race itself, past election results, and past youth participation.