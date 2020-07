COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) -- There aren't many places where you can pull your truck right up to the shoreline, grill out, float in the water, and see wild horses in the process.

"There’s about 100 horses who came here about 500 years ago. Spaniards brought them over. The population began to dwindle over the decades, especially in recent decades, which is why the Wild Horse Fund got started," said Pete Cole, the general manager for Wild Horse Adventure Tours, in Corolla, North Carolina.