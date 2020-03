CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) As directed by the Secretary of Defense, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) has implemented Health Protection Condition Charlie (HPCON-C) across all of its installations to maintain the readiness and protection of base and air station personnel and families.

HPCON-C means there are multiple confirmed cases of disease nationwide such as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).