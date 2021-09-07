WNCT NOW UPDATE: Red Cross urges people to be prepared during hurricane season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC.
NOW IN ENC: Freeboot Fridays hits Uptown Greenville starting this Friday | WNCT
Biden surveys NY and NJ storm damage after deadly flooding | WNCT
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots add up to $733 million this week | WNCT
Storm Team 9 Forecast: Unsettled through at least midweek… | WNCT
Donor gives $5 million to ECU College of Business | WNCT
American Red Cross | Help Those Affected by Disasters
===
Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol
Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV
Listen to What The Politics?!