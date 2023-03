WNCT wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, WNCT will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

One woman will be named WNCT’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman will be selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

Holly Connor (Cheyenne Pagan, WNCT photo)

Finalist #1: Holly Connor

Jacksonville

Holly Connor’s work for intellectual and developmental disability communities has earned her a nomination as one of WNCT’s Remarkable Women. She does her work from experience since her 21-year-old son also deals with IDD. Read more by clicking here.

Finalist #2 on March 14

Finalist #3 on March 21

Finalist #4, March 28

