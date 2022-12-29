NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WNCT) — A Nash County woman who was accused earlier this month of trying to set her 4-year-old son on fire has been formally arrested and charged.

Nexstar sister station WNCN reports Latisha McDonald, 33, was arrested and placed in the Nash County Jail Wednesday after being released from a mental health facility after an evaluation, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. McDonald is charged with arson and attempted first-degree murder. Her secured bond was set at $250,000.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, sheriff’s deputies responded to the 4800 block of Mike Lane in reference to an active disturbance between family members.

Deputies determined McDonald poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and tried to light the bed, and child, on fire.

Another older juvenile sibling, who was present during the incident, intervened and removed the lighter, the sheriff’s office said.

Later, deputies arrived on-scene and took McDonald into custody under an emergency Involuntary Commitment Order. The children were then placed in the Nash County Department of Social Services.