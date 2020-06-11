Woman arrested after investigation into elder exploitation in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after an investigation into elder exploitation in Pitt County, deputies said.

On August 1, 2019, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by BB&T bank regarding concerns about possible elder exploitation.

A detective worked with the elder victim’s adult children and determined that the suspect, Heather Dawn Taylor, aka Heather Russ, 44, of Greenville, had been in a business relationship with their father, running Double Barrel Stables.

The business, which no longer exists, had been located on Stantonsburg Road in Farmville and offered a variety of equestrian-related services.

Over the course of a nine-month investigation, the detective worked with the fraud departments from multiple financial institutions as well as interviewed witnesses and examined financial records.

So far, he has been able to identify well over $300,000 in funds that had allegedly been embezzled by the suspect from the victim, an elderly man with serious health conditions.

It was also discovered, that to conceal her crimes, the suspect had paid other individuals to lie to the victim’s children, pretending that they were horse transporters who were bringing in money for the business to add realism.

All these activities occurred while the suspect was already on probation for a previous fraud conviction.

During the investigation, a second elderly victim came forward with information that Heather had also approached her wanting to start a stable and horse transport business.

The victim produced evidence showing a similar pattern of behavior as with the first case, and that Heather had already obtained over $1,000 before she became suspicious and cut ties.

The suspect has already been indicted by a Grand Jury on the following charges:

Two counts of embezzlement over $100,000

Two counts of exploit elder trust

One count of obtaining property by false pretense



Taylor was arrested on Thursday and sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $450,000 bond.

Heather Dawn Taylor, aka Heather Dawn Russ, aka, Heather Taylor Russ, aka Heather Dawn has previous convictions of obtaining property by false pretenses and other fraud offenses.

It is possible that there are other victims in the case, deputies said.

If you believe that you have been a victim of any crimes by this suspect contact Detective Hines with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit at 252-902-2149.