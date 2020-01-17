Woman arrested after reports of embezzlement at Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after reports of an embezzlement incident at a Goldsboro restaurant.

On November 13, 2019, a report was made to the Goldsboro Police Department concerning possible embezzlement by an employee at Wanda’s Bar located at 2202 North William Street.

On Wednesday, as a result of an investigation conducted by the Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, a warrant was secured on Regina Lee Young for one count of embezzlement.

Young was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

She was left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 bond.