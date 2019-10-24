Woman arrested for breaking into home, stealing 2 trucks in Duplin County

(WNCT) A woman has been arrested after deputies said she broke into a home and stole two trucks in Duplin County.

On October 12, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said that a 20-year-old male was awoken at 3:00 am with an unknown white female standing in the upstairs bedroom of his residence in the Rose Hill area.

The female stated that someone was out to get her family and kill her.

The male resident called 911 and handed the phone to the distraught female.

She informed him that she had already called that number and it was not the police.

The resident then assisted the female downstairs and escorted her out of his home.

Once he closed and locked his door, he heard his truck crank.

As he exited his house, the female drove his truck into the garage door of the house knocking the framework off the foundation.

He opened the passenger side door and reached in and turned the truck off and removed the key from the ignition.

The female jumped from the truck and ran towards the neighbor’s house.

The male resident called 911.

Shortly after the male resident called 911, his neighbor also called to alert law enforcement that his 2005 Ford Excursion had been stolen.

Deputies responded to both locations and an investigation ensued.

Later that morning, the stolen Ford Excursion was located near the river in Chinquapin with damage to the vehicle and items had been removed from the vehicle.

No one was located with the vehicle.

Deputies processed the vehicle for evidence.

During the next few days, a suspect was developed in these two cases.

Investigators compiled information and presented a photo lineup to the male resident that had contact with the suspect.

During the lineup, the female was identified as Autumn Nicole Mattox of the Rose Hill area.

Mattox was taken into custody on Tuesday and served with numerous felony charges to include breaking and entering, two counts of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of felony larceny and one count of injury to real property.’



Mattox was placed in the Duplin County Jail under a $30,000 bond.