Woman arrested for receiving illegal narcotics through courier companies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNT) A woman has been arrested for receiving illegal narcotics at her residence through courier companies.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received information in early November that drugs were being delivered to a residence on Catherine Lake Road in Richlands.

On November 15, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of US Postal Service Special Agents, obtained a warrant and intercepted a package containing 28 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

A subsequent search of the residence produced additional methamphetamine, suspected heroin, and various drug paraphernalia.

The resident, 49-year-old Jacqueline Michelle Taylor, was taken into custody, arrested and charged with:

  • Felony trafficking methamphetamine
  • Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Felony maintain dwelling for a controlled substance
  • Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $27,500 bond.

