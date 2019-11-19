Woman arrested for receiving illegal narcotics through courier companies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNT) A woman has been arrested for receiving illegal narcotics at her residence through courier companies.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office received information in early November that drugs were being delivered to a residence on Catherine Lake Road in Richlands.

On November 15, members of the Drug Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of US Postal Service Special Agents, obtained a warrant and intercepted a package containing 28 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

A subsequent search of the residence produced additional methamphetamine, suspected heroin, and various drug paraphernalia.

The resident, 49-year-old Jacqueline Michelle Taylor, was taken into custody, arrested and charged with:

Felony trafficking methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

Felony maintain dwelling for a controlled substance

Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Taylor was sent to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $27,500 bond.