Woman arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Deborah Reeves was arrested in Wayne County Friday on drug charges.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team say they were patrolling the North West area of Goldsboro when deputies stopped a silver Ford Explorer for several traffic violations.

The vehicle was also displaying a fictitious NC registration plate.

Subsequent to the traffic stop, probable cause was gained by a positive alert during a K-9 open air sniff.

During the probable cause search of the vehicle and passengers, suspected Methamphetamine and Schedule IV controlled narcotics were discovered and seized.

Deborah Reeves, was placed under arrest and transported to the Wayne County Magistrates Office for processing.

Reeves was then placed in the care of the Wayne County Detention Center and booked under a two thousand dollar unsecured bond.