Woman charged after deputies find multiple bags of marijuana inside vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged after deputies said they found multiple bags of marijuana inside her vehicle during a traffic stop in Pitt County.

On December 19, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit were conducting a saturation patrol in the Grimesland area when they conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at N.C. 33 East and Mobley’s Bridge Road due to a traffic violation.

Detectives noted the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and subsequently conducted a search.

During the search, multiple bags of marijuana were found and seized.

Ciera Williamson, 34, of Grimesland, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances.

She was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond, where she bonded out the next day.