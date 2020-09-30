Woman charged in accident involving train in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged in an accident involving a train in Goldsboro.

On Tuesday around 4:41 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department, Goldsboro Fire Department, and Wayne County EMS responded to a traffic crash on Spence Avenue at the railroad crossing.

A westbound Norfolk-Southern Railroad train struck a northbound mini-van that was stopped on the railroad tracks.

The driver of the mini-van advised her vehicle broke down and she was unable to move it off the tracks.

She saw the train approaching and abandoned her vehicle prior to it being struck by the train.

The conductor of the train, Brandon Banks, advised he saw the vehicle on the tracks and began braking the train to stop; however, the train struck the passenger side of the mini-van spinning it around in the roadway and off the tracks.

The train stopped approximately 350 yards west of the railroad crossing.

The mini-van driver, Marie Ann Stokes, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not injured.

No injuries were suffered aboard the train.

The damage to the mini-van was estimated at approximately $5,000.

Minimal damage was reported to the train engine.

Stokes was charged with disregarding a railroad crossing.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene.

The train continued on its scheduled route.