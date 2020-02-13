Woman charged in accident involving train in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged in an accident involving a train at an intersection in New Bern.

The New Bern Police Department responded to an accident involving a train and a vehicle at the intersection of South Front and Hancock streets on Monday at 8:50 p.m.

The accident involved a 2007 GMC and a Norfolk Southern Railway train.

The driver of the 2007 GMC was identified as Merri Elizabeth Sheranetta Tripp of New Bern.

The conductor of the train was identified as John Forrest Dunstan Jr. of Clayton.

Tripp was traveling on South Front Street towards Metcalf Street when she was in the intersection of South Front and Hancock streets and struck the moving train.

Police said the vehicle spun and was dragged with the train until the train came to a complete stop.

According to a police report, Tripp said that she did not see the railroad flashers or hear the bell.

Tripp also stated that there was no railroad arms or the horn blown.

Police said the train conductor and engineer indicated the area is a no horn zone and that they were not able to see the vehicle in the intersection and did not know it was there until it had struck the train.

There were no injuries reported.

Tripp has been charged with failure to obey railroad signal.