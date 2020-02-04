Woman charged with abduction of a child after report of missing/runaway juvenile in Hubert

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged with abduction of a child after officials responded to a missing/runaway juvenile case in Hubert.

On January 24 around 9:00 p.m., the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office responded to Aberdineshire Court in Hubert in reference to a missing/runaway juvenile.

The female juvenile was believed to be with her juvenile boyfriend.

Deputies checked the boyfriend’s residence at Sanders Drive in Hubert and were told by the juvenile’s mother, Lacie Zgieb, that the missing female juvenile was not there.

Responding deputies entered the juvenile into the National Criminal Information Center as a runaway.

The juvenile’s parents were able to track the female’s phone and found her to be in the Raleigh area.

The Raleigh Police Department was notified and found the juvenile in the custody of Zgieb.

The juvenile was released into her parent’s custody and Zgieb was charged with abduction of a child in violation of N.C. General Statute 14-41.

On January 30, Zgieb was arrested and taken before the magistrate where she received a $20,000 bond.