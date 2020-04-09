Woman charged with attempted murder after Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting that left one person injured in Greenville.

On Wednesday shortly after midnight, the Greenville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Southwest Greenville Boulevard for the report of shots fired.

A short time later, police received word that the victim of the shooting, 29-year-old Octavius Whitehurst, had arrived at Vidant Medical Center by private vehicle.

Whitehurst suffered -non-life-threatening injuries to the leg and arm.

Upon further investigation, detectives learned Whitehurst was in a car with three other people at the time of the shooting.

Detectives believe he was shot as the result of an ongoing dispute between known individuals.

Detectives identified 30-year-old Shaquetta LaChannelle Ellis as a suspect.

Ellis has been arrested.

She was charged with four counts of attempted murder.

The case is still under investigation and additional arrests are expected.