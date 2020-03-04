Woman charged with intent to kill after Goldsboro stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been charged after a stabbing in Goldsboro.

On Tuesday, at approximately 5:09 a.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department, Housing Unit, Selective Enforcement Unit, and Gang Unit responded to the 1700 block of Edgerton Street.

Officers said the victim, Thomas Edward Westbrook reported that he had been stabbed several times in the neck.

He was transported by EMS to Wayne UNC Healthcare where he was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Westbrook gave the officers the suspect name and shortly after Michelle Sherri Potter was arrested.

Potter was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was also served with an outstanding warrant for arrest for misdemeanor larceny.

Potter was given a $100,500 bond and placed in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

Her first court appearance ins scheduled in Wayne County Court Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.