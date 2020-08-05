Woman connected to Spencer murder seeks reduced bond; judge says no

Tyrabia Parker is charged as an accessory to the murder of Elizabeth Spencer.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Court documents are revealing new details related to the death of Elizabeth Spencer.

The Craven County mother disappeared in June, with investigators finding her body in Jones County weeks later.

Tyrabia Parker is charged as an accessory to Spencer’s murder.

She appeared in court, seeking a reduced bond.

Parker’s attorney claims the only reason she’s being charged is because the man accused of Spencer’s murder, Leon Mitchell, is her brother.

Prosecutors fired back, saying Parker is a danger to the public.

They say their investigation led to a witness claiming Parker helped push Spencer’s SUV in to the Trent River after her murder.

The judge ultimately ruled Parker’s bond will remain set at $750,000, as the investigation is not complete.

Spencer’s father and step-mother were both present and in the front row of the hearing.

Parker will appear again in court in early September.