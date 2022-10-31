GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after ‘running out into traffic’ and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers said Sherry Aldridge Goff, of Goldsboro, was attempting to run across Wayne Memorial Drive near Country Day Road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound.

The driver stopped to help her, according to a release from the police department.

Goff was still in the roadway when she was hit by another car, also heading southbound, officers said.

They said that driver also stopped immediately.

Police said Goff died from her injuries and they have notified her family.

Investigators determined that Goff ran out into traffic and the cars involved could not avoid hitting her.

They do not plan to file any charges in this case.