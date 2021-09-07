Woman dies after crashing rented boat on sand shoal in Hatteras Inlet

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — A woman died Monday after crashing a rented boat on a sand shoal in Hatteras Inlet.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says they responded around 2 p.m. and found that 29-year-old Brandi A. Lash had crashed a 21-foot Carolina Skiff while heading southwest across Hatteras Inlet near the Ocracoke ferry dock.

Authorities say she was ejected from the boat after hitting the shoal and was ran over by the same vessel. She died from her injuries and her family has been notified.

The crash is still under investigation but authorities believe inexperience and hazardous waters were contributing factors.

