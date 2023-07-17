JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman Monday afternoon.

According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a trooper patrolling the area found the crash at the intersection of US Hwy. 64 and Swinson Road in Jamesville. The trooper found the vehicle in a ditch and the driver unresponsive. The trooper, along with local farmers and a Dominion Energy crew removed the driver from the vehicle and began CPR.

The Dominion crew provided their Automated External Defibrillator to assist in resuscitation efforts. First responders arrived and took over CPR and were able to defibrillate the patient. Efforts continued as the patient was taken to the designated landing zone for the East Care helicopter.

The woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, died soon after.