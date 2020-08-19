GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman previously arrested in Pitt County is facing new charges, deputies said.

On July 27, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit arrested Jennifer Nicole Blake, 35, of Winterville, on felonious charges regarding heroin sales.

That same day, Blake was released on an $85,000 bond.

On Tuesday, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance attempting to locate Blake due to having a warrant for her arrest on the charge of misdemeanor child abuse.

Just before noon detectives observed Blake leave her residence in a vehicle.

They conducted a traffic stop in the area of Granada drive and South Square Drive in Winterville.

During the traffic, stop detectives requested the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office K9 Keno.

Keno alerted on Blake’s vehicle and a subsequent search was conducted.

During the search detectives seized 10 lorazepam tablets, a schedule IV controlled substance.

Blake was arrested on the warrant and controlled substance violation.

She was transported to the Pitt County Detention Center.

During the booking process, a female detention officer located and seized eight grams of heroin hidden inside Blake’s body cavity.

Blake has been charged with:

Trafficking in heroin

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver schedule IV controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Misdemeanor child abuse

Blake remains in custody under a $320,000 bond.