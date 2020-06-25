Woman raising funds to build a memorial for PKS Ken Jones

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – One woman is making it her duty for people to never forget about the late Ken Jones.

Pine Knoll Shores Mayor Ken Jones died in May from natural causes. Jones served as mayor since 2009 in multiple capacities.

Now, Kathy Falandys Tilyard is raising funds to build the Mayor Ken Jones Memorial. It will include a flag, a flag pole, a light to brighten the flag, and a plaque to designate Ken Jones as the honoree.

Falandys Tilyard said the memorial is a symbol of appreciation for Jones’ service as mayor. She adds the project would mean a lot to his mother who lost Jones, his brother, and father in the last year.

“It’s very sad that this woman is left with no one now. And I hope after we do this, that I can send her an article and let her know what we’ve done in her son’s name,” said Falandys Tilyard.

She met with town leaders earlier this week and found none were opposed to the idea of a memorial for Jones.

The organizer is looking for four and five volunteers to look after the memorial during hurricanes and other situations to make sure the flag is maintained.

The memorial is set to be placed at the McNeil Bridge on Oakleaf Drive in Pine Knoll Shores. Falandys Tilyard says the bridge has a lot of significance for Jones.

“And it happens to be the bridge that he rode over everyday to go to this first home in PKS. And it’s also the bridge where we start every year the Turkey Trot and where he played his bugle to start the race every year,” said Falandys Tilyard.

The goal is to have the project completed by the start of the 2020 Turkey Trot.

For more information you can email: Katcoast@gmail.com