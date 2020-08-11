Woman raising money for family members affected by Bertie Co. tornado

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman is raising money after eight members of her family were injured in the Bertie County tornado.

The twister hit a mobile home park near Windsor one week ago, killing two people and destroying at least 26 homes.

Keyonna Williams saw a Facebook post warning people to check on loved ones in Bertie County after a tornado destroyed a mobile home park.

Williams’ mom, dad, sister, brother-in-law and four nephews and nieces lived at the mobile home park.

Their losses?

“Brother-in-law, my sister–they lost everything,” said Williams. “My mom and dad lost everything except for the cars that were still there.”

Williams’ mom and nephew are still in the hospital.

“My mom, when she was thrown out, she landed on her back on a pole,” said Williams. “She now has central cord syndrome, where she has limited mobility in her arms and her hands. My nephew, who is still in the hospital as well, has a puncture wound to his back. It was really deep and he, today I think, he’s on his second surgery to kind of close the wound.”

Williams’ cousin started a GoFundMe to support the family’s needs.

“Whether it’s clothes, whether it’s shoes, whether it’s things the kids may need for school,” said Williams. “They lost laptops that they may need to go to school virtually. Anything.”

The family is also asking for prayers.

“The hard part is over now that they went through it, but just continue prayers so that they’re able to process and get through it,” said Williams.

Williams says their family appreciates any help the community can give.