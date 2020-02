WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle in Wallace.

The accident was reported along Highway 41 by the Walmart in Wallace Thursday around 8:45 p.m.

According to Duplin County EMS Operations Officer, a woman was hit by a vehicle.

The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.

