SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — An unidentified woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

WNCT’s Claire Curry reports the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and closed down the westbound lanes of Corbett Avenue at Old Hammock Road.

Witnesses made first responders aware the woman “ran into the intersection,” according to Swansboro Police Chief Dwayne Taylor. She was transported by ambulance to a location in Onslow County before she was airlifted due to life-threatening injuries to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

The victim, who was not carrying any personal identification, suffered visible injuries to her face. Taylor said, “Any help identifying her would be greatly appreciated.” You can contact the Swansboro Police Department with any information at 910-326-5151.

No charges are pending as of now.

It’s at least the second such crash that’s happened in Onslow County in less than 24 hours. A man on a bicycle was struck and killed Monday night in Richlands.