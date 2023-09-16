GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

Officers, the Goldsboro Fire Department and Wayne County EMS responded just before 2 a.m. on Saturday to a crash involving a pedestrian on Hwy 70 West (West Grantham Street) near I-795. An investigation revealed Leland Underhill and his wife, April Underhill, 41, both of Goldsboro, were walking east in the eastbound lane of U.S. 70 West next to the curb. Police say both were pushing a shopping cart and another small cart. Both were dressed in dark clothing. Mr. Underhill was carrying a small flashlight.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on U.S. 70 West, struck Ms. Underhill with the right front portion of the vehicle. Mr. Underhill was not struck and was not injured. The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers. She was later transported to UNC Health Wayne for evaluation of minor injuries.

Ms. Underhill was found lying along the southside of the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed and alcohol were not determined to be the cause of the crash.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the vehicle.