Woman throws 3-year-old in pool, charged with child abuse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman was arrested by St. Petersburg police and charged with child abuse after throwing a toddler into a pool, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Ashton Heddens, 33, was intoxicated when she took a 3-year-old child in her care to a swimming pool.

Police say Heddens grabbed the toddler by the neck and torso and threw him into the water after he told her “I don’t know how to swim.”

The child had claw marks on the right side of his neck and right side of his upper back, according to a report made by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police say that Heddens was slurring her words and unsteady on her feet when officer tried to talk to her.

Heddens has posted a bond of $5,000 and is from Pennsylvania, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office inmate booking website.